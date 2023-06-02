SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Love Island’s Tom shares cryptic comment on Samie romance rumours

by

Tom Clare has finally broken his silence on *those* romance rumours!

The 23-year-old found fame earlier this year on the winter series of Love Island. Tom and co-star Samie Elishi fell in love on the show and came in third place in the final, but subsequently announced their breakup one month after leaving the villa.

However, since confirming that their romance had come to an end, the pair have been facing speculation of a rekindling. Tom and Samie have remained close following their separation, and have even gone on holiday together.

Credit: ITV

Now, the former professional football player has taken the time to cryptically speak out about the speculation.

In a recent interview with The Sun about his rumoured reunion with Samie, Tom decided to give a teasing response. 

"Me and Samie are on very good terms,” he stated.

"I do get a lot of female attention but I'm not interested – I know where my heart is at, let's put it that way,” he hinted further.

Credit: ITV

The reality star then went on to confirm that he is "happy" with his current romantic life, and even revealed that he would be going on holiday soon with someone special. 

"I've got a few holidays coming up, but it's not with Casey," Tom joked, referring to one of his best friends and Love Island co-stars, Casey O’Gorman.

Towards the end of his interview, Tom expressed that he has been supporting Samie through her recent thyroid cancer diagnosis. 

Credit: Samie Elishi Instagram

Two days after Tom confirmed their breakup, 22-year-old Samie uploaded a YouTube video in which she explained to her fanbase that she would soon be undergoing surgery to have half of her thyroid removed, as well as the lump she discovered.

"I'm there with her throughout it all – I'm supporting her 100 per cent,” Tom explained. 

"Our friendship is still strong,” he concluded.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.