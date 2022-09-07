Love Island’s Tasha and Andrew reveal they are moving in together

Love Island fan favourites Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have announced the exciting news that they are moving in together.

Tasha shared the news with her 1.4M Instagram followers in two separate Reels, posting the first one on Tuesday night.

In this first video, Tasha told her followers that she and Andrew are moving in together through British Sign Language (BSL), with some of the subtitles blocked, so those that didn’t know BSL didn’t know the news until this morning.

This morning’s video included the same clip as last night but this time with subtitles, so all of her followers knew what the brilliant news was.

She started the video by saying, “Hi guys, you know how proud I am of my superpower, so I’m very excited to tell you today my huge news in BSL. So here goes”.

“Andrew and I have talked about moving in together for a while. We’ve finally found our dream place! It’s official!”.

The reality star continued, “It’s our perfect first home in East London, and I’m so excited about all the memories we’re going to make. We’re also excited to go furniture shopping for a big sofa so we can relax, watch movies and cuddle”.

At the end of the clip, Tasha explained that she first announced the news in BSL because she wanted to show how deaf people often feel left out of conversations. “Feel like you’ve missed out? This is how deaf people often feel in everyday conversation”.

Ghouri, who placed fourth in the final of Love Island alongside Andrew, added, “But if more of us learnt a little sign language, we could all help people feel more included”.

In the video’s caption the 24-year-old added, “Learning a little BSL can make such a huge difference to people so I’m encouraging you to give it a go!”.