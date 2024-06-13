Love Island’s Sam Taylor details one conversation viewers never saw

Sam Taylor has revealed a side of his villa story that viewers never got to see.

The Love Island star was the first Islander to be dumped from the villa in this summer’s series, after being coupled up with Samantha Kenny.

Now, as he adjusts to life outside of the hit ITV reality series, the hairdresser has recalled which Islander he didn’t get along with, and one particular conversation that never made it to air.

Speaking to OK! for their ‘Dumping Debrief’, the 23-year-old admitted that he had one particular chat with Samantha that was never seen on screen.

"I think the only one really is the conversation I had with Samantha. I pulled her aside and said, 'Look, we haven't talked at all.' It felt like she was avoiding me which was really bizarre,” he confessed.

“So, I just pulled her up on that and said, 'What's the craic? I can clearly see that you're not interested but say that,'” Sam continued.

"When we were having conversations, it was more like me asking questions about her but never her interested in anything about me. So, it was a funny one definitely,” Sam added.

Sam then went on to state that the only person he never found a bond with was Samantha.

"The only person I'd say I struggled to get on with was Samantha. Straight from the start, there was a barrier there which was hard for me because I get on with everybody. It's very rare that I don't get on with someone,” he shared.

"That was a shock because first day, she ruled it out and there was nothing there. For me, it was a bit weird. I think that's when I knew, clearly she's not interested. And then Joey [Essex] walked in and she just stuck to him the whole time so I knew it was going to happen,” he teased.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.