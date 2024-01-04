Love Island’s Rachel Finni gives update after revealing pregnancy

Rachel Finni has shared an update after announcing her pregnancy with the world.

The former Love Island star, who appeared on the dating show back in 2021, revealed the exciting news earlier this week that she’s expecting a little one.

Now, as she reaches out to fans to thank them for their love and support, Rachel has admitted to feeling ‘overwhelmed with love’ since sharing her pregnancy joy.

Finni headed to her Instagram Stories to share her appreciation to her 82.1K followers alongside some gorgeous baby bump photos.

She wrote, “Overwhelmed in the most beautiful and special way. Thank you for all of your kind messages”.

“Going to share with you all a few of my favourite pics taken during my pregnancy so far”.

As she posted a collection of images with her blossoming baby bump, Rachel added, “Now a few random bump pics and we’re done”.

Credit: Rachel Finni Instagram

Rachel also commented on her original pregnancy announcement post to say thanks for all of the sweet messages she’s received.

The former reality TV star penned, “Thank you SO much for all your lovely words and kind messages! I can’t tell you how amazing it feels to be overwhelmed with such love”.

“Thank you a thousand times over – wish I could reply to every single comment”, she sweetly added.

When revealing her pregnancy online, Rachel unveiled a lovely photo of her cradling her baby bump, as well as a heartwarming video of her bump moving.

She set the clip to Louis Armstrong’s song What a Wonderful World and simply captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

Many former Love Islanders sent congratulatory messages to Rachel following her announcement, including Kaz Kamwi, Georgia Townend and Summer Botwe.