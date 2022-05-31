Love Island’s Olivia Bowen opens up about baby shower with sweet video

Love Island runner-up Olivia Bowen has shared a behind-the-scenes video of her baby shower to her followers on Instagram.

The 28-year-old posted the clip to her home account that features posts about interior design. The page is called ‘The Bowen Home’.

In the video, clips of the party being set up can be seen, as well as the cute safari-themed decor that included lots of pampas grass and neurtal tones. There were zebras and giraffes at the entrance of the tent and cute table decor that included tiny hot air balloons.

The cake was very on-theme and had giraffes and pampas grass on each of the two tiers, as well as smudges of green and cream icing.

The mum-to-be captioned the post, “The Baby shower of dreams. When we moved here & we first viewed the house, we spoke about the amazing parties & events we could throw in this garden…. I will never forget coming outside & seeing it all done up in our own garden just like we had said”.

“I couldn’t believe how beautiful this ended up looking, relying on the English weather was a touch & go but I wanted a safari themed outdoor event & it all worked out in the end”.

Credit: Instagram

“How incredible is this stretch tent too!? We are definitely going to get one again for a birthday or party or think of some excuse haha!”.

She continued, “We had a beautiful 3 course meal followed by the classic baby shower games, lots of drinks flowing (for everyone but me) and so much fun. All our close friends & family were there to celebrate our little baby bowen, who is due to make an appearance very soon! You can see more pics or read more about it in this weeks @ok_mag or online OKmag too!”.

“I thought I would share on this page as it just gave me all of the decor & interior feels with the attention to detail! There were so many people involved that made the day just so fabulous & stunning, it was everything so I wanted to thank them publicly & make sure they get the props they deserve!”

Credit: Instagram

Fans of the reality television star rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the theme and decorations of the baby shower.

One fan wrote, “Absolutely beautiful. Well done”, while a second added, “It literally looks like you’re on safari. So so perfect”.

“Baby shower goals”, penned a third fan.

Olivia and her hubby Alex came second on Love Island in 2016. The pair went on to tie the knot in 2018 and announced they were expecting their first child together in January of this year. The couple stuck to a gender-neutral baby shower as they have not found out what gender they are having.