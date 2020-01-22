Love Island’s Michael Griffiths and Ellie Brown are in a relationship

Love Island’s Micheal Griffits and Ellie Brown are officially a couple. The lovebirds met when they were both filming Ex On The Beach after failing to find love on the ITV reality show.

Michael opened up about his new relationship in an interview with The Sun.

The former fireman, who was once coupled up with Amber Gill, said that Ellie instantly felt like home when they met.

He shared: “Ellie and I did form a good bond on the show. The relationship we built was unbelievable. To have someone as amazing as her in my life means so much. I’m head over heels and I’m not letting her go.”

"Initially I just opened up to her because we were both from up north, she was a friendly face and I guess we have a lot in common both being on Love Island. She instantly felt like home."

Michael continued: “She is such a beautiful genuine girl who I think is amazing. I can’t fault anything about her. We just clicked.”

He added: “I didn’t feel like she wanted anything from me it was just natural.”

"We are in the same boat so it instantly felt like we were equals in the relationship. I can tell her anything and know it won't go any further.

"We trust each other completely. I would give her my phone to look through no worries,” Michael gushed.