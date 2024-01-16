Love Island’s Liberty confronts Jake amid reports of his shock exit

The second episode of Love Island: All Stars looks drama-filled already!

Last night, the brand new spin-off series from the hit ITV show launched, showcasing a batch of former Islanders returning to the villa for a second chance of love.

Amongst the group is Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, who dated – and subsequently broke up – during the 2021 series of Love Island.

Credit: Love Island / X

During last night’s episode of All Stars, host Maya Jama confirmed that the former flames have been chosen by the public to couple up.

Now, in a sneak peek ahead of tonight’s episode, Liberty has chosen to confront her ex-boyfriend about their awkwardness.

In the preview, Liberty pulls Jake for a chat and states: “I personally feel, maybe you’ve just been doing your thing, but I do feel you have been avoiding me a bit and I don’t want it to be like that.”

Credit: ITV

Wanting to reassure Liberty, Jake replies: “There’s no bad blood there. We’ve moved on – I wanna talk to you because you’re good fun.”

“Maybe a good friendship could come out of this," Liberty agrees, with Jake adding: “Yeah, of course. Let’s see how it goes. We both know where we are at now.”

In the first look video for tonight’s episode, Jake can also be seen chatting to his fellow boys and reflecting: “We finished on the show and then we come off, and it was a conversation here and there, and that was it.”

“It’s done, and I don’t look at her now and think, ‘Oh, can’t stand you.’ It’s your pal,” the 26-year-old adds.

The teaser comes amid reports that Jake has left Love Island: All Stars with immediate effect, three days into the series.

The show’s producers have yet to confirm the speculation, but sources have noted to The Sun that he was “really shocked” to see Liberty and that he believes “it's not the right time to find love."

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.