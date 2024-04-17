Love Island’s Laura Anderson gives update on daughter Bonnie in A&E

Laura Anderson has posted an update on her baby daughter’s health.

The former Love Island star welcomed her first child, a little girl named Bonnie, into the world in September of last year.

Fans grew concerned for the seven-month-old yesterday, when Laura posted a photo of a sleeping Bonnie and confirmed that she had taken her to hospital, writing: “A&E with bubba.”

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

Now, the mum-of-one has taken the opportunity to update her fans on her worries about Bonnie’s health.

Earlier this morning, Laura posted a video on her Instagram stories to explain that she would not be live on air with Capital Scotland today. The reality star was announced earlier this month as the new co-host of the station’s breakfast show, and took up the role on April 8.

“Just wanted to apologise to the Captial listeners. Not been able to make it into work this morning, unfortunately. Bonnie comes first, and I’ve not been able to get permanent childcare for her yet since starting the job, so I didn’t want to leave her with someone that she doesn’t know until she’s better,” the 34-year-old admitted, as she held Bonnie on her hip.

“I know my co-host Fat [Brestovci] is incredible by himself, so the show is going to be amazing today. We’ll be back tomorrow,” she promised, before going on to detail Bonnie’s current health concerns.

“It’s been a little bit of a tough night. Need to try and get a urine sample from this little one, but thanks for all your messages. Sorry to scare anyone, she’s just had a really high temperature – over 39 when I came home yesterday from work. Her heart rate spiked, so we just need to get her checked out,” Laura explained.

In a written message alongside the video, Laura added: “I take my role at Capital Scotland very seriously and I will be back with my amazing co-host Fat and the incredibly understanding team tomorrow at 6am. See you then.”