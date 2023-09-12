Love Island’s Laura Anderson finally reveals birth story of first child

Laura Anderson has finally opened up about the birth of her first child!

The former Love Island finalist welcomed a baby girl into the world on September 2, alongside her ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy. The former couple are now co-parenting a beautiful baby girl named Bonnie Rose.

A few days on from announcing her daughter’s arrival, Laura has now shared her birth story, which she previously hinted had “hurt” her during the process.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier this afternoon, the 34-year-old walked her 1.5M followers through her labour.

After a few days of hospital visits, Laura detailed that Bonnie arrived in the early hours of September 2.

“I pushed her out, I couldn’t feel anything,” she laughed. “She cried straight away – she was really responsive, really alert, it was amazing. I was just talking to her, and she really liked that.”

The new mum then went on to detail the moment that left herself and former partner Gary feeling ‘scared’.

“Five hours later, I had a hemorrhage. I was napping, I went back up to the labour ward. My mum and Gary had went home for a nap, because obviously it was all through the night,” she recalled.

“I just stood up and lost loads of blood and loads of clots. I felt really, really faint and couldn’t reach the buzzer. I don’t know if I shouted, but someone came in,” she praised, adding that she tried to “stay calm”.

Laura continued by explaining: “They said that I was going to go to theatre and that I was going to go under, so I’m messaging Gary like, ‘You’re going to have to come back.’ I’m thinking, ‘Where is the baby going to go?’”

“Then it turns out I didn’t need to go to theatre, they just gave me loads of fluids and I was actually alright. But yeah, that was pretty scary,” the reality star confessed.

“It is just crazy that you don’t know what’s going to happen. That’s just my experience,” Laura concluded.