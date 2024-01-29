Love Island’s Kendall Rae Knight details ‘perfect’ baby shower

Kendall Rae Knight has been enjoying her baby shower.

The former Love Island star and her partner Andrew Hughes announced they were expecting their first child together in September.

As Kendall’s due date nears, she has been treated to a joint baby shower and birthday party to celebrate ahead of her baby boy’s arrival.

Sharing an insight into the special day online, the mum-to-be unveiled gorgeous photos with her family and friends and described the day as ‘perfect’.

Taking to Instagram, Kendall posted a collection of photos to her 746K followers and captioned the post, “My Baby Shower & Birthday all in one day”.

The snaps show Kendall dressed in a stunning glittery gold dress with matching glitzy heels and a blue Chanel bag.

As the former reality star is expecting a baby boy, the decor for the baby shower included a blue and white photo backdrop with balloons and table accessories in the same colours to match.

While sharing more pictures from the day to her Instagram Stories, Kendall admitted, “The most perfect day a girl could wish for”.

As the party drew to a close Kendall shared more of an insight into the party by revealing, “I’ve had the most gorgeous day with a few of my closest friends and family.. Minus a nana and auntie who couldn’t make it but were there in the form of wine”

“Desperately need my sleep now as I only have a month before I pop out a human and I’m knackered”

She went on to say, “Thank you to my gorgeous other half for making today special!”, before adding, “Going to sleep feeling grateful tonight”.

Many fans and loved ones headed to the comments of Kendall’s post to compliment how beautiful she looked on her special day, including many former Love Islanders.

Tasha Ghouri wrote, “Gorgeous”, while Ellie Browne penned, “So gorgeous! The bag”.

Stephanie Lam added a selection of heart eye and red heart emojis.