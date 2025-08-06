Love Island’s Kai Fagan gives glimpse into wedding to Sanam Harrinanan

Kai Fagan has shared an emotional reflection on his wedding!

Last Friday (August 1), the former Love Island star tied the knot with his partner, Sanam Harrinanan.

The couple fell in love on – and later won – the ninth series of Love Island in early 2023, before going on to announce their engagement in April 2024.

Now, a few days on from their stunning wedding, Kai has taken the opportunity to pen a heartfelt tribute to his wife and their special day.

Last night, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to post five beautiful photos from their wedding. The sweet snaps showcase everything from Sanam walking down the aisle to her husband-to-be, to Kai and his groomsmen lifting up the bride for a hilarious moment.

“01/08/25 A day that will be forever etched in my heart,” Kai penned in his caption, describing his wedding as “the best day of my life.”

“Not only because I married someone that I love so deeply that words can’t explain BUT because it was a day where everybody that I love and has made a significant impact in my life gathered together to celebrate, tell stories, live in the moment and spread love watched as I declared and dedicated my eternal love to this special one,” he added.

Following his heartwarming update, many of Kai and Sanam’s fans have since been taking to his comments section to extend their well-wishes.

“Congratulations, knew you two were a match made in heaven. Wishing you all the very best,” one follower replied.

“It all looks so beautiful, happy and relaxed,” another commented.

“Gorgeous, congratulations, what Love Island is really about, well supposed to be,” a third fan added.

On April 29, fans of the Love Island winners were delighted when they confirmed they would be tying the knot.

“Introducing the next Mrs Fagan,” Kai teased on Instagram at the time, along with several photos of him getting down on one knee to Sanam on a rowboat.

“Beautiful, Caring, Loving and Smart are just some of the words that describe you. I love loving you, I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” he wrote further.