Love Island’s Jamie Jewitt shares special moment between him & his daughter

Former Love Island contestant Jamie Jewitt and his wife Camilla welcomed their second daughter into the world in May of this year and is now celebrating a special milestone between him and the tot.

Jamie took to Instagram to share a snap of the special moment he gave baby Nora her first bottle.

The 32-year-old captioned the adorable post, “Gave Nora her first bottle yesterday and it feels like quite a milestone for me. We’ve decided to divide and conquer as best we can now we have two little monsters so that means I’m taking most of the Nell responsibility on so cam can focus on Nora and the 24hour job that is breastfeeding!”.

He continued, “So giving Nora her first bottle was a lovely little bonding moment to have with her”.

The dad-of-two also shared a sweet photo of little Nora lying down beside her big sis Nell. The sisters, who are just over a year and a half apart in age, look so alike and many of Jamie’s followers were quick to mention it in the comments.

One fan wrote, “Gosh, they are so alike! Beautiful girlies”, while another penned, “Awww they are so alike!”.

“Copy paste, they’re gorgeous. Congratulations guys x”, added a third follower.

Many followers also commented on how nice it was to see Jamie get so involved with Nora, and how great of an idea it was for him and Camilla to ‘divide and conquer’ jobs with their daughters.

One said, “This is what parenting is all about”, a second fan added, “I think all parents should do this! So lovely for dads to bond with them at this age”.

Jamie met his wife Camilla when the pair coupled up on Love Island in 2017 and they haven’t looked back since. They tied the knot in 2021 after welcoming their first daughter Nell into the world in October 2020. Their second child, Nora, is almost two months old.