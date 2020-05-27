Love Island’s Jack Fincham shares sweet new photo of daughter

Love Island winner Jack Fincham has shared the sweetest photo of his daughter Blossom. The reality star stunned fans when he revealed he had become a father five months ago.

The new dad couldn’t help but gush about just how adorable his little girl is, “I'm sorry but Blossom has got to be the most beautiful baby to grace this earth! That barnet and blue mince pies."

He added, “Delivered by a super parent."

The reality star has kept his daughter out of the public eye since she was born. He explained that he wants to protect Blossom’s privacy when she was born earlier this year.

The dad confirmed his daughter’s arrival in January, “I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to. I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a tv show, which throws you straight into the public eye…which I will forever be grateful for. However I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever.”

“This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other.

"I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girls mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout. Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl."

Jack and Blossom’s mum are not together but the reality star has a strong friendship with her.