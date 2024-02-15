Love Island’s Dani Dyer & Olivia Attwood cause chaos on All Stars

Dani Dyer and Olivia Attwood are set to spill the tea in tonight’s episode of Love Island: All Stars!

Dani, who is a mum-of-three and partnered up with Jarrod Bowen, and Olivia, who married Bradley Dack last June, will briefly be appearing on Zoom calls in tonight’s episode.

In the first look teaser for tonight’s edition of All Stars, viewers have been informed that the former Love Island legends, alongside TV presenter Rochelle Humes, will be surprising the villa girls with video calls from home.

The first look sees Dani making her first appearance on Love Island since 2018, as she speaks to her former castmate Georgia Steel.

“George?” Dani calls out on the screen, to which Georgia replies: “Yeah, I can see you! Dan, what the hell?”

“Are you having the best time?” Dani quizzes, before Georgia begins to cry.

“I feel so emotional. I’m not going to lie, it’s been up and down,” the 25-year-old admits.

The brief teaser then moves onto Olivia chatting to Georgia Harrison, after they first met on Love Island in 2017.

Credit: ITV

“You’ve been amazing, honestly. Someone’s here that wants to say hello and he just keeps butting in,” Olivia teased, before introducing her husband Bradley.

“He thinks that Molly and Callum are going to get back together. That’s Brad’s hot take,” Olivia jokes.

“Oh, that is some tea, Bradley Dack!” Georgia laughs in response.

Later in the episode, fans have been given a teaser of Georgia H admitting to Molly: “Brad thinks you and Callum still like each other a little bit.”

“What? Why?” Molly responds, as Georgia S agrees and adds: “Yeah, I got that as well from Dan.”

Following the emotional first look, many All Stars viewers have been expressing their reactions to Olivia and Dani’s meddling.

“Plant the seeds for Molly & Callum,” one Instagram fan penned.

“Love it!!!! Tell Molly and Callum, let them know,” another wished.

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.