Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard shuts down romance rumours

Curtis Pritchard has shut down romance rumours after being linked to dancer Bethany Hall. The professional dancer recently split up with Love Island beau Maura Higgins, but has stressed that he is not ready for another relationship.

The Sun linked Pritchard and dancer Bethany Hall after they were reportedly spotted getting close.

A source told the publication: “They met backstage on the ‘AJ’s Live’ tour and Curtis had eyes for Beth from the off. It’s no surprise because she’s stunning and has a bubbly personality to match. Curtis was feeling glum after his split with Maura, and Bethany was just the pick-me-up he needed.”

Despite the rumours, the 24-year-old stated that he is not dating anyone at the moment, “Curtis isn’t looking for a relationship right now – he’s focusing on his career and he’s spending his time with his family,” MailOnline reported.

The pro-dancers’ relationship is strictly professional.

Maura and Curtis confirmed their break-up at the beginning of this month. In a statement on Instagram, the reality star stated: “Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship. There is no easy way to get through a breakup and no bad feeling on either side. We tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future.”