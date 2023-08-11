Love Island’s Chyna Mills explains decision not to have baby shower

Chyna Mills has shared her thoughts on having a baby shower.

The former Love Island star is expecting her first child with her fiancé and Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones.

While she prepares to welcome her little one into the world, Chyna has kept her fans updated with her pregnancy experience on social media.

As her due date draws closer, the 24-year-old decided to answer some pregnancy Q&As on her Instagram Stories.

When asked if she’s planning on having a baby shower for her first-born, Chyna admitted she’s chosen not to have one as it would be ‘too much of a faff’.

She explained, “No, I am not having a baby shower. For me, it would just be too much of a faff to have and I don’t really care about having one”.

“So, no I am not having one. And then for some people that have said, ‘Oh yeah, someone else would plan it’, I would hate if someone else planned my baby shower”.

“If I was to have one, how I would have it is not how anyone else would plan it”.

Mills did go on to reveal she would more than likely host a gathering once her baby arrives.

“So yeah, I’ll have like a baby sprinkle or something when the baby’s here”.

Earlier this week, Chyna revealed to her fans that ‘pregnancy is one of the hardest things she’s been through’ in a candid chat to her 63.9K followers.

The former reality star explained, “Over the last few weeks I can honestly say I don’t feel like I’ve 100% been myself. One thing I will say is pregnancy is one of the most hardest things I’ve been through. Mentally, physically, emotionally it can take so much out of you”.

“The closer I’ve gotten to meeting our baby girl has been an abundance of emotions from nerve wrecking to overwhelming and extremely exciting”.

Chyna and Neil announced they were expecting a baby together back in April and revealed they’re having a girl in June.

The couple were on stage at the London Palladium for the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals Tour when they announced they were having a little girl with the help of a gorgeous cake and Neil’s co-stars.