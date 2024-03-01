Love Island’s Anna-May Robey speaks out after being mugged

Anna-May Robey has reached out to her fans after revealing that she was mugged earlier this week.

The 21-year-old, who rose to fame after appearing in last year’s season of Love Island, revealed that her phone was ‘snatched out of her hand’ and ‘all of her bank accounts were rinsed’ on Monday.

When revealing the incident online yesterday, Anna-May admitted this week has been ‘stressful and scary’ for her but wanted to share her experience to ‘raise awareness’.

Now, Robey has spoken out to thank fans for their supportive messages since she discussed the robbery.

Taking to Instagram, Anna-May shared a photo of a skyline to her 129K followers and wrote, “Thankyou everyone for all the kind messages today it doesn’t go unnoticed I will reply to all of you as soon as I can”.

“I’m okay and I didn’t get hurt or anything that’s the main thing!! Just wanted to spread a little awareness”.

She then added, “Appreciate you all so much”, followed by a pink heart emoji.

The grateful message comes shortly after Anna-May told her social media followers about being mugged when walking to a photoshoot.

The former Love Islander opened up about the mugging in a lengthy statement that explained, “The cyclist approached me from behind so I was unaware and completely oblivious. The phone was unlocked so the guy had access to everything”.

“He was able to change my Apple ID straight away so I couldn't track the phone or access any of my information on any other devices”.

“By the time I managed to contact a bank to cancel my cards and Apple Pay, it was too late. I found out all accounts had been rinsed. They had not only stolen my phone but spent thousands of pounds, down to my last penny, savings and credit cards were maxed. Leaving me with absolutely NOTHING”.

Anna-May continued, “It made it a lot easier for them that my phone was unlocked when I was approached but it couldn't have been helped.

“I always thought I was safe with Apply Pay because of passwords, Face ID and all the security these devices have in place but it's still not enough. They also had access to PayPal credit etc”.