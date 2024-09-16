Love Island’s Amy Hart breaks silence after marrying partner Samuel

Amy Hart is now a married woman!

Over the weekend, the former Love Island star tied the knot with her partner Samuel Rason.

The couple’s nuptials were hosted in Spain across a four-day celebration, and their one-year-old son Stanley was also in attendance.

While Amy and Sam have yet to release any official photos from their wedding day, the bride and groom have taken the opportunity to speak out for the first time since tying the knot.

Last night, Amy took to her Instagram account to share several snaps of herself, Sam and Stanley, all dressed up for one of their evening festivities.

“No wedding pictures yet so have our Friday night gallery!” Amy teased in her caption, before going on to gush: “A lovely chilled evening with our friends and family.”

Following the adorable update, many of Amy’s 1M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their well-wishes to the newlyweds.

“You all look amazing, can’t wait to see the wedding pictures,” one fan exclaimed.

“Beautiful! Looking forward to seeing the wedding pics congratulations! X,” another wrote.

“Stunning Amy hope you had an amazing day,” a third fan added.

On her Instagram stories, Amy later chose to share a brief glimpse into how her wedding celebrations went.

“Four days of wedding celebrations done!” she confirmed, alongside a snap of the Spanish sunset.

“A wild party night, an early evening paella soirée, the best wedding day we could have asked for and a pool & pizza day that started at 12 and went on til it got dark!” the reality star recalled.

“Can’t wait to tell you everything but right now, me and my husband have an important thing to do…” Amy joked, before going on to unveil an image of the newlyweds enjoying their wedding cake and watching the latest season of Emily In Paris.

“Cake and Emily, so rock and roll,” Amy teased further.