Love Islander Chyna Mills opens up about adapting to life as a mum

Chyna Mills has been speaking out about becoming a mum.

The former Love Island star welcomed her first child, Havana, into the world in October of last year with her Strictly Come Dancing pro fiancé Neil Jones.

As she settles into life as a mum-of-one, Chyna has admitted that the process of adapting to motherhood has been a ‘journey’, but also revealed that being a mum is ‘the best thing that’s ever happened to her’.

While answering a Q&A from some of her 69.2K Instagram followers on her Stories, Chyna was asked, “How is it like being a new mum? Cuz gurl you should be proud of yourself”.

Mills responded by sharing a cute snap of Neil looking at their newborn while she was at the hospital.

Chyna revealed, “Firstly, thank you & becoming a mamma has been the best thing that has ever happened to me!”.

“Still feels like a dream! The love I have for my bubba is like no other & I’m forever grateful she’s ours”.

She then admitted, “It’s been a journey, just adapting to motherhood! I can’t say it’s been easy. It’s funny because Havana reminds me so much of myself”.

The 25-year-old also admitted that looking at the photo of her baby girl and fiancé together was making her emotional by saying, “Absolutely crying at this picture”, followed by a crying emoji.

During a previous Q&A with her social media followers, Chyna opened up about how her and Neil were adapting to parenthood.

She explained, “We have both been really enjoying it! Havana is such a good baby and I will say I do feel like we’ve both adapted really well”.

When announcing Havana's arrival into the world at the end of last year, the reality star revealed, "Our hearts are so full", after welcoming their first child together.