Love Island winners Millie Court & Liam Reardon announce shocking split

Love Island winners from 2021 Millie and Liam have announced the end of their relationship.

The pair took to their Instagram stories to confirm the surprising news to their followers with similar posts explaining the situation.

26-year-old Millie wrote, “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated. It’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s what is best for us right now”.

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does”.

She closed off by saying, “We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Love, Millie x”.

Liam’s message to his 1M followers was very similar. He penned, “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Millie and I wanted to share with you that we have sadly separated. Honestly so gutted. But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship”.

“Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year we’ve been so lucky to both come into each other’s lives”.

The 23-year-old continued, “We both will continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing”.

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Again I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey x”.

Millie and Liam were crowned Love Island winners in 2021 and went on to move in together in November of last year.

Speculation that the pair had broken up started months ago after the two spent long chunks of time apart. Recently, Liam was visiting his home place of Wales, and Millie jetted off on a sunny Spanish holiday with friends.