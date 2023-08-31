Love Island winner Jess Harding lands incredible brand deal

Jess Harding has been left feeling overwhelmed after her latest career move.

Jess, who won this year’s Love Island with her boyfriend Sammy Root, has revealed she’s now working with a huge brand just weeks after leaving the villa.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, Harding described the brand deal as a ‘pinch me moment’.

The 22-year-old posted a snap of herself posing in front of a big billboard to announce that she’s bringing out her own clothing line with fashion giant In The Style.

Opening up about the incredible opportunity, Jess captioned the post, “Ahhh such a pinch me moment!! I can’t actually believe I’m writing this…. In The Style X Jess Harding AD … and it’s all because of you guys!!”.

“I literally can’t even tell you how much this means to me, not just because it’s an amazing opportunity but because it’s a dream to be able to create a collection that all you girls can look beautiful in no matter what shape or size!”.

“As you guys can imagine it takes a few weeks to design a range from scratch so that will be coming in the next few weeks and I’m going to be taking you guys on the journey with me to do some of the finishing touches… But for now I am so proud to be announced as an ITS girl”.

Jess went on to add, “I’ll be sharing some of my fave items and special offers over the next few weeks but my first one starts right now… I’ve been given my own code for you guys. You can use code JESS30 to get 30% off everything on ITS right now! (Valid for the next 24 hours)”.

“Honestly, thank you again for all your support since I’ve left the Villa it’s been overwhelming and without you all supporting none of this would be happening to me. Let’s smash this and make THE BEST collection for all us girls”, the reality star kindly closed off.

Many fans and former Love Island contestants headed to the comments to congratulate Jess on her latest achievement.

Catherine Agbaje penned, “Super proud of you babyyy”.

“SO PROUD!!!! Can’t wait to celebrate on holiday”, penned Ella Barnes.

Whitney Adebayo added, “Sooooo proud of you, well deserved. Love you always”.

Speaking about the collaboration with Jess online, In The Style revealed, “We couldn't be more excited to introduce our brand new collab with the beautiful @jesshardingox”.

“It's fair to say that Jess is definitely our type on paper. She's the ultimate girls girl, the queen of self-love and stayed true to herself throughout this summer!”.

They added, “Jess is working on her first collection in which she will be taking you guys behind the scenes on and getting your help on all the finishing touches! The collection of course will be inclusive and we’re so excited to share this with you soon!”.