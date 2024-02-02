Love Island teases first look after Toby’s dramatic recoupling

Love Island: All Stars fans have been given a first glimpse into Georgia Steel’s reaction to last night’s dramatic recoupling.

In yesterday’s edition of the hit ITV reality spin-off, Toby Aromolaran dumped his partner Arabella Chi and chose to recouple with his ex Georgia Steel.

The pair, who first coupled up on the American spin-off Love Island Games last year, initially continued their romance on All Stars. However, their spark quickly dimmed, and Georgia chose to move on with co-star Callum Jones, while Toby later pursued Arabella.

However, in his recoupling speech last night, Toby decided to steal Georgia from Callum, stating: “My head’s been back and forth constantly, but I feel like there’s a real opportunity here to test a real connection.”

“I feel like fortune favours the brave, and in this situation, you’ve got to be the bravest,” he added at the time.

Now, ahead of tonight’s explosive episode, the producers behind Love Island have teased viewers with Georgia’s reaction to being back with Toby.

In the episode’s first look, Georgia can be seen chatting with her castmate Chris Taylor, as he tells her: “He wouldn’t have done this if he didn’t see you both together in here and you both together afterwards.”

“So, he’s always cared?” Georgia questions, as she begins to tear up.

“Of course he f***ing has. He’s never stopped caring. He just had to do what he had to do in here,” Chris admits, before Georgia cries: “Why is this so difficult?”

“Sometimes people need a bit of time apart to realise how important people are to them,” Chris adds.

“It’s just nice to know he always cared,” Georgia concludes.

Following the first look, Love Island fans have been giving their thoughts on the pair’s recoupling.

“Georgia S just wanted Toby to fight for her all along,” one viewer exclaimed on Instagram.

“She is content with Callum but isn’t happy with him! I think she has always liked Toby,” another theorised.