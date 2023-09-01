Love Island stars react as Tanya & Shaq reveal big milestone

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad are taking a big step in their relationship.

The couple, who met during this year’s Winter series of Love Island and ended up coming in fourth place, have shared some very exciting news, leaving their fellow Love Islanders ecstatic.

Tanya and Shaq have revealed they have moved in together, just months after leaving the villa.

The pair have said they are ‘looking forward to this next chapter’ as they share details of their big relationship milestone.

Posting a joint Instagram post to their thousands of followers, they shared snaps of them holding up their keys in their home and shared a sneak peek in the elevator up to their new place.

Shaq opened up about the big move in the caption of the post by writing, “WE HAVE A NEW HOME. Guess there’s no escaping now”.

“Have to thank God always for this next step in our lives. Looking forward to this next chapter”, he added.

Many former Love Island stars rushed to the comments to share their excitement over the news and congratulate the lovebirds.

Dami Hope penned, “Awhhhh congrats guys, let’s goooooo”.

“So buzzing for you guys”, said Tom Clare, while Jessie Wynter added, “Congrats you two cuties”.

The couple have just returned home from a trip to Zimbabwe where Shaq met Tanya’s family, and when describing the trip, Tanya revealed she ‘couldn’t have asked for a better soulmate’.

Sharing snaps of them together, she explained, “Safe to say he’s not going anywhere now! I can’t believe I’ve found someone to bring to my whole family in Zimbabwe and be welcomed so well by my family”.

“I can only thank God for the love that we have found in each other. @shaq24s_ has been so open to my culture and fits in so well I couldn’t have asked for a better soul mate!”.

The 23-year-old closed off by sweetly saying, “From Cape Town on loveisland straight to Zimbabwe for us to enjoy my mums wedding has brought us so much closer”.