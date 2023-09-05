Love Island stars gush as Hayley Hughes shares first child’s name

Hayley Hughes has finally revealed the name of her son!

The former Love Island star, who found fame on the ITV dating show in 2018, welcomed her first child on August 25.

Now, almost two weeks on from her baby boy’s arrival, Hayley has decided to reveal his name to the world!

Taking to Instagram yesterday evening, the 27-year-old shared several heartwarming snaps of her newborn, which included photos of him wearing teddy bear slippers and a personalised baby grow.

“25/08/2023 all my dreams came true with you, you are everything & more,” Hayley gushed in her caption, before she chose to announce her son’s name.

“my cody,” the reality star exclaimed at the end of her tribute.

Many of Hayley’s fellow Love Island alum have since taken to the comments section of her post to react to baby Cody’s official debut.

“Oh Hayley! He’s so beautiful! Can’t wait to meet him and squeeze you. Congratulations beautiful,” replied Rosie Williams, who starred alongside Hayley in the 2018 series.

“He is so so cute omg xxxxx” agreed Francesca Allen, who appeared on Love Island in 2019.

“So proud of you beautiful girl well done xx,” added 2017 star Georgia Harrison.

Hayley initially announced Cody’s arrival last week, by revealing several images from his first few days.

“25/08/2023 you are everything & more than we could have ever imagined my precious boy,” she penned at the time.

“I can’t believe you are ours to love forever, my little family of 3,” she added sweetly.

The identity of Hayley’s partner is not yet known to the public, as she tends to keep her relationship out of the spotlight. The couple first confirmed on April 26 that they were expecting their first child together.