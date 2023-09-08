Love Island stars exclaim as Laura Anderson welcomes first child

Laura Anderson is now a mum!

The former Love Island contestant, who was a runner-up in the show’s series in 2018, has announced the birth of her first child.

Laura has welcomed a beautiful baby girl, who she will co-parent with her ex Gary Lucy.

Laura took to social media to confirm the wonderful news of her daughter’s arrival. The 34-year-old decided to share a heartwarming video montage of herself and Gary with their little girl, including everything from her birth to her first few days at home.

“Hi everyone, my name is Bonnie Rose Lucy Anderson,” Laura penned on behalf of her daughter, before confirming: “I was born 02/09/23 at 06.03am and weighed 6.10lbs.”

“My Mummy & Daddy are sooooo happy and in love with me, this is our first week together,” Laura continued to gush.

The reality star then hinted that her labour was a complex one, writing: “I’m sorry it’s taken me some time to introduce myself, I hurt my mummy a little bit and scared my daddy too (oops) we’re all now recovering well at home.”

At the end of her caption, Laura issued a plea, which read: “Please don’t question My Mummy & Daddy on their relationship- This.. is all about me.”

Many of Laura’s Love Island 2018 co-stars have since congratulated her on Bonnie’s arrival.

“Love her so much,” replied Kaz Crossley.

“Congratulations girl! Bonnie is such a beautiful name, she’s perfect!!” added Megan Barton Hanson.

Laura and Gary entered into a relationship during filming for Celebs Go Dating last year. On February 15, Laura announced that she was expecting her first child with Gary.

Although her video announcement featured the Hollyoaks actor, Gary stated later that day that he and Laura were no longer together.

Laura has since insisted that the pair will “definitely not” rekindle, and also confirmed in an Instagram Q&A that their pregnancy was “planned and worked first time”.