Love Island star Sam Bird is engaged to Kailah Casillas

Love Island star Sam Bird has announced his engagement to Kailah Casillas. The lovebirds confirmed their news on Instagram by sharing a photo of Kailah's stunning engagement ring.

"I’m marrying my favorite person in the world @samrobertbird," she captioned the image. The Challenge star is holding the Love Islander's hand in the snap, where she can be seen beaming in the background and holding a glass of champagne.

The reality star popped the questions during a romantic trip to Greece.

Commenting on their engagement, Sam gushed, "Can't wait for the rest of our life together."

The couple have been dating since the beginning of this year. Their romance began in January after Kailah slid into Sam's DMs. They had a long distance relationship before she moved from Las Vegas to London.

Sam previously dated fellow Love Island star Georgia Steel.

Huge congratulations to the reality stars on their engagement!