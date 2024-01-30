Love Island fans speculate dumped couple in shock exit

One Love Island: All Stars couple is going home tonight!

In last night’s edition of the hit ITV reality show, viewers were asked to vote for their favourite couple, with the least voted subsequently being at risk of being dumped from the villa.

Now, a teaser trailer for tonight’s episode has confirmed that one All Stars couple has left the villa.

On their social media accounts, the Love Island team posted a first look at tonight’s upcoming episode.

In the clips, host Maya Jama can be seen entering the South African villa, much to the surprise of the Islanders.

“The public have been voting for their favourite couple,” she explains to the cast.

The teaser then cuts to a voiceover of Maya, as she details: “As you are the least favourite couple, your time on All Stars is now over. Please leave immediately.”

As Love Island: All Stars continues into its third week, many fans have now been theorising on Instagram who they think is heading home.

“I hope it’s Hannah and Tyler that go as it’s so obvious that Kaz is struggling seeing her Ex crack on with someone else and I don’t see the chemistry between them AT ALL,” one viewer argued.

“Surely it’s gonna be lib and Mitch?” another questioned.

“I reckon it will either be Toby or arabella that get dumped or Chris and kaz for least favorite couple,” a third fan speculated.

Elsewhere in the first look, tensions are set to be ramped up between Molly Smith and Georgia Steel, as Molly finds out about Georgia’s private chats with her current partner Tom Clare.

“Tom should have let me know this. Kept me in the loop, let me know what’s going on, instead of making me look like a mug,” Molly insists to her fellow girls.

“She can have my f***ing ex and my next, I can’t be a**sed,” she adds.

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.