Love Island fans react to the loss of Casa Amor in All Stars series

Love Island fans have been reacting to the news that a certain twist will not be happening in its new spin-off.

Love Island: All Stars will be launching on January 15, and will see previous Islanders returning to the iconic villa in South Africa for a second chance at love.

Ever since the third series of Love Island, fans typically expect the Islanders to be divided up and tempted by new contestants at Casa Amor, a secret second villa. They later have to decide whether to start a new romance or stick with their current coupling.

Credit: ITV

In an interview with The Mirror, Love Island's executive producer Mike Spencer addressed the Casa Amor speculation.

“We have got to be reactive. These Islanders have done it all before so we have to be one step ahead of them. This gives us the chance to shake it up and bring new Islanders into the mix in new ways,” he explained, confirming Casa Amor’s absence in All Stars.

Mike then went on to note that All Stars will only be airing for five weeks, instead of the traditional eight.

“Casa Amor, as we know and love it, doesn’t really work for a five week run because you need time to bed in, get to know each other, see if they are for you and if you want to switch it up,” he detailed.

"I think you don’t need the element of bringing a massive influx of new Islanders in. That is good for an eight week run but you don’t need it for this. This is going to be more intense and people will fall for each other quicker,” he added.

Following the announcement, Love Island fans have been expressing their thoughts.

“No Casa???” one fan questioned on social media site X.

“That’s great to be honest,” another penned.

“They better outdo themselves cos the standard is set so high,” a third fan hoped.

Love Island: All Stars begins Monday, January 15, at 9pm on ITV2.