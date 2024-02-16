Love Island fans react as Tom discovers hopes for Molly & Callum

Tonight’s episode of Love Island: All Stars looks like it’s going to be explosive!

In last night’s edition of the hit ITV spin-off, the villa girls were each treated to a video call from home. However, in several of the conversations, hints were dropped that many viewers wish to see Molly Smith and Callum Jones rekindle their romance.

The couple, who first started dating on Love Island in 2020, were together for over three years before they split in September of last year.

During the latest episode of All Stars, former Islander Olivia Attwood spoke via Zoom to Georgia Harrison, and teased that her husband Bradley sees a spark between them.

“He thinks that Molly and Callum are going to get back together. That’s Brad’s hot take,” she joked at the time.

Now, in the newest first look, it has been confirmed that the speculation has reached Molly’s current partner, Tom Clare.

In the brief teaser, Georgia and co-star Arabella Chi can be seen filling Tom in on the details.

“The public are, for some reason, backing Callum and Molly getting back together,” they explain.

“Liv didn’t say it, but Brad said it in the background, basically,” Georgia adds, to which Tom replies: “Obviously, something’s been seen then.”

Georgia recalls: “It was brought up in mine, it was brought up in Molly’s, and it was brought up in the one with Jess and Demi.”

“I think you’ve got to remember that the public love Molly, and they love Callum. So obviously, the public are backing it,” she adds.

Meanwhile, the camera cuts to Molly observing the conversation between the girls and Tom.

“God, I know what they’re all talking about. He looks f***ing fuming,” she mutters.

Following the first look, many All Stars viewers have been expressing their excitement for a potential reunion with Molly and Callum.

“Callum and Molly are the real life Ross and Rachel! He’s her lobster,” one fan gushed on Instagram.

“Molly and Callum for the win,” another hoped.