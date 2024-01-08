Love Island fans react as All Stars lineup is officially revealed

We finally know who will be taking part in Love Island: All Stars!

Last September, the producers behind the hit ITV reality show confirmed that it would be getting its first spin-off series in the UK, titled Love Island: All Stars.

The show will see a lineup of previous Islanders returning to the villa – in South Africa, this time – in the hopes of a second chance at love.

Ahead of its launch next Monday, we now have a first glimpse at some of the Islanders who have joined the All Stars lineup!

Earlier today, the producers behind Love Island took to social media to announce the first 12 Islanders who will be entering the villa.

Three of the contestants – Georgia Steel, Liberty Poole and Toby Aromolaran – will be taking part in Love Island for the second time in several months, as they all featured in Peacock’s spin-off series Love Island Games, which aired in November.

Joining them in All Stars will be Liberty and Toby’s fellow series seven castmates Kaz Kamwi and Jake Cornish, with whom Liberty had a relationship with in the villa.

Georgia Harrison will be returning from her stint in 2017, Anton Danyluk is back for his first appearance since 2019, and Demi Jones will be in the South African villa once again, after featuring in the show’s first winter series in 2020.

Rounding out the lineup are series five favourite Chris Taylor, series one winner Hannah Elizabeth, her first season co-star Luis Morrison, and Mitchel Taylor, who appeared in the most recent series of Love Island.

Following the cast reveal, many viewers have since been taking to social media to express their opinions.

“Not one all star to be found,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This cast is underwhelming,” another criticised.

However, other fans were delighted with the lineup, with one follower on Instagram writing: “Love it and can’t wait for others as bombshells”.

“Carnage season is pending,” another teased.

Love Island: All Stars launches Monday, January 15 at 9pm on ITV2.