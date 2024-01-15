Love Island: All Stars reveals Liberty & Jake’s awkward reunion

We finally have our first look at Love Island: All Stars!

Tonight, the brand-new series will showcase 12 former Islanders re-entering the villa for a second chance at love.

Ahead of its premiere, the producers behind the anticipated spin-off have now given fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

Earlier today, ITV took to social media to post the first look teaser for tonight’s debut episode.

The clip sees former 2021 star Liberty Poole and series 1 winner Hannah Elizabeth being the first to join the villa in South Africa.

“Cheers to doing it all again, girl!” Hannah exclaims to her fellow co-star, as they clink their champagne flutes.

However, Liberty’s ex-boyfriend and former castmate, Jake Cornish, soon enters the villa alongside series five star Chris Taylor.

The teaser clip showcases Liberty looking shocked as Jake walks over to join her.

Credit: ITV

“This is a fantastic start, innit?” Chris jokes as he gestures between the former flames.

“You’re going to have to have it out,” he adds, before the camera cuts to Liberty looking uncomfortable with her ex.

Last week, it was confirmed to Love Island fans that Liberty and Jake had signed up for the upcoming All Stars series.

It is believed that the former couple have not seen each other since Liberty initiated their breakup, just one day before the Love Island final in 2021.

Credit: ITV

Host Maya Jama has confirmed that the All Stars Islanders have been coupled up by a public vote, which will be revealed in tonight’s episode.

Speaking about the possibility of Jake and Liberty being coupled up again, Love Island executive producer Mike Spencer teased to The Sun: “I secretly hope so, I think it would be good to see how they interact.”

He added: “That’s what I’m excited to see, whether they pick up from where they left off. I don’t think they’ve seen each other. So I’ll be interested to see that first chat.”

Love Island: All Stars begins at 9pm on ITV2.