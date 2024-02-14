This Valentine’s Day, HelloFresh reveals cooking is the key to the heart!

A survey by HelloFresh, the world's leading recipe box company, has revealed that two-thirds of the Irish population believe the way to someone's heart is truly through their stomach. Additionally, 50% of the participants shared that they are more likely to go on a date with someone with culinary skills, highlighting the significant role that cooking can play in romance.

With this in mind, HelloFresh partnered with food historian Regina Sexton to delve into some of the most popular aphrodisiacs and shed light on why food is the best way to someone's heart this Valentine's Day. The brand's Head of Culinary in Ireland, Hannah Duxbury, also brings an expert foodie opinion on some common romance food myths.

Oysters

Oysters have a long-standing history of being associated with romance, luxury and desire. Since the 1700s, famed womaniser Giacomo Girdamo Casanova maintained his fabled Venetian stamina by eating several raw oysters for breakfast each morning. This story has endured over centuries, with oysters still reserved for special occasions or romantic moments.

Fact or fiction? Fiction! Despite this infamous story of Casanova, there has been no scientific evidence to indicate these salty delights have anything to do with upping the passion levels.

Chocolate

Chocolate’s association with sensuality and romance dates back to the Aztecs, who believed that consuming chocolate could enhance one’s desire. Chocolate was the aphrodisiac of choice for many powerful leaders across history for its stimulating properties, from The Aztec emperor Moctezuma to the lovers of King Louis XV. Today, chocolate remains a global symbol of romance, with Valentine's Day alone selling over 36 million heart-shaped boxes each year.

Fact or fiction? Fact! Research by the Journal of Sexual Medicine found a correlation between women’s passion levels and their daily consumption of chocolate. This is due to components such as phenylethylamine and serotonin, which have been linked to increased mood and feelings of sensuality.

Strawberries

Strawberries have had romantic connotations since the time of ancient Rome. The red fruit was considered a symbol of Venus, the Goddess of love, because of its heart-like shape and sweet taste. Legend has it that if a strawberry is halved between two people, they are destined to fall in love with each other, like two halves of the same heart. Today, the strawberry’s colour and juiciness still evoke a sense of sensuality and romance, often the key ingredient in romantic desserts and cocktails.

Fact or fiction? Fiction! Although they contain mood-boosting antioxidants, there is no scientific evidence that strawberries are aphrodisiacs or that they contribute to an increase in desire. However, they can still add a little sweetness to any Valentine's Day.

Turmeric

While not as well-known as an aphrodisiac, turmeric has long been considered one in ancient India and Ayurvedic medicine. In these contexts, turmeric has been used for centuries as an anti-inflammatory and mood booster, often said to help people get into the mood. Today, turmeric has gained popularity due to its rich yellow colour and warm, earthy taste, which enhances both sweet and savoury dishes.

Fact or fiction? Fact! It has been proven that Turmeric has properties that enhance virility and feelings of passion. What's more, the spice contains a compound curcumin, which has been linked to improved heart health and blood flow.

Reflecting on the historical relationship between food and romance, Regina Sexton said:

"Food has always played a significant role in the rituals of courtship and love, with these foods woven into the fabric of our love stories for centuries. The belief in their powers might have more to do with the rituals and symbolism around them than any inherent properties. The aphrodisiac is a perfect example of how food isn't simply about sustenance but also the experience – the shared moments, the memories created. Perhaps that's the real aphrodisiac – the connection and intimacy that comes from sharing a meal with someone you love."

Hannah Duxbury said: "At HelloFresh, we understand that food is an intrinsic part of many of our social actions. It might be a home-cooked Spicy Beef Curry with turmeric-infused rice to impress your partner or a Quick Chilli Con Carne that gets the whole family together for the first time that day.

She continued:

"While the effectiveness of aphrodisiacs might be debated, one thing is for certain: the act of cooking and sharing a meal can bring us closer together – Valentine's Day and beyond!"

Founded in Berlin in 2011, HelloFresh has transformed the way people eat. To date, the company offers a range of more than 10,000 different recipes to people worldwide, including special recipes for Valentine's Day, including Pesto Stuffed Chicken.