Love is Blind’s Zack praises wife Bliss in touching statement

Zack Goytowski has been proclaiming his love for his wife Bliss Poureetezadi.

The lovebirds met and tied the knot on the fourth season of Netflix’s hit dating show Love is Blind and went on to welcome their first child, a baby girl named Galileo, into the world in April.

As they settle into life as parents, Zack has decided to share his appreciation for his other-half by penning a touching tribute for her on social media.

Sharing a snap of him and Bliss arm-in-arm to his 581K Instagram followers on his Stories, Zack reflected back to the day they met on the dating show and compared it to their life now.

Adding text to the image he wrote, “From the moment our eyes met, the air seemed to thicken, drawing us closer as everything beyond you blurred and vanished”.

“Now, every moment we share with our daughter makes the rest of the world quietly fade into the background, just as it did when we first found each other”.

“In the stillness of the night, when I hold you close and feel your hand resting in mine, when you instinctively search for my feet to warm yours, and I kiss your forehead, time feels like it pauses, waiting for us”.

Zack closed off his heartfelt message by confessing, “You are the rhythm of my heart, the warmth of my home, and the forever I never knew I needed. These last two years and five months have been, without a doubt, the best of my life”.

Bliss also took to her own Instagram Stories to share a message about how much she appreciates the life she has now with Zack and Galileo.

Alongside photos and video from a family photoshoot, the reality star admitted, “The way I dreamed about these moments that are now my reality. Forever thankful and grateful. But something I could have never dreamed up, that’s beyond my wildest dreams, is the daddy he is to our daughter”.