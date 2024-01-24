Love is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli shares insight into babymoon

Giannina Gibelli has been sharing an insight into her babymoon with her partner Blake Horstmann.

The Love is Blind star and The Bachelor alum announced they were expecting their first child together in November of last year.

As they await the arrival of their little one, who is due in Spring, Giannina and Blake decided to head on a relaxing babymoon together in Jamaica.

The expectant parents opened up to People about their getaway and revealed they ‘felt like royalty’ while on the trip.

Giannina explained, “We opened up the door for the cab when we got in and they were just singing with towels and drinks, and I was just like, ‘This is it. This is exactly what I wanted’. I wanted to feel like a princess”.

Horstmann added, “They really do make you feel like royalty and not like you're not just another name or another statistic. There were balloons, roses on the ground, there were flowers, there were little baby gifts. So that was pretty cool”.

The reality stars then revealed that their ocean-view room had a “little private tub outside and a private pool”.

As the couple like to travel a lot, Giannina admitted she’s “really grateful” that she can “keep travelling” because her pregnancy is going so smoothly.

“I'm very blessed. I check in with my doctors, I tell them everything that I'm doing, and we're good. I feel great. I have energy. I'm not in pain in any way”.

“I have been able to make memories in different places and different countries while being pregnant, and I've loved it. I thought I was going to be lethargic or this, and I'm tired, but I'm so happy. I'm so happy that I get to do these things. I haven't stopped. It hasn't stopped me”.

Opening up more about their little one, Giannina and Blake admitted that they already know the gender of their baby and have names in mind.

The former The Bachelor star said, “I think we're pretty much down to two, and we're going to wait until we see Baby H, and then we'll be like, ‘Yes, that's the one’”.