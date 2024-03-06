Love is Blind’s Chelsea opens up about on-screen fights with Jimmy

Chelsea Blackwell has been opening up about her on-screen fights with her fiancé Jimmy Presnell.

Chelsea and Jimmy starred in season 6 of Love is Blind and ended up getting engaged during the series.

After leaving the pods and moving in together ahead of their wedding day, the couple got into numerous arguments, which Chelsea has not admitted were ‘missing context’ from what was aired on the show.

Credit: Netflix

Now, the flight attendant has spoken to People about the ‘massive arguments’ between her and Jimmy, most notably the fight where Chelsea addressed Jimmy’s intimate relationship with a female friend of his.

Blackwell explained, “I think there was so much context missing from both of those massive arguments, which is so unfortunate because I look like a literal insane person when it comes to exposing my life and having my relationship open to the world”.

“There's so much context that led me to those points that we're missing. So it sucks to see those parts not be shown, but it is what it is”.

She continued, “His girlfriends, he briefly mentioned in the pods. I have guy friends, and I didn't have a problem with it at all. There was no issues on my end. But there were so much respect [issues] and boundaries that were just not there. So that's where I had an issue”.

Credit: Netflix

"I definitely do regret bringing it up on camera. That was something that he made very clear he didn't want exposed to the world, but in reality, this is my relationship, these are our issues, and I'm really sitting with this issue that I am not allowed to bring up at certain times, and that's not fair”.

Chelsea went on to admit, “It's not fair on either side, but just having to walk on eggshells around a really massive issue in our relationship, I had to have that conversation. I didn't care about the cameras”.

“He was just very concerned about how he looked and how he was portrayed, and I just didn't – clearly, I just didn't give two craps”.

Credit: Netflix

Now, a year after filming, Chelsea has revealed she’s been on a personal growth and mental health journey, explaining that she’s been in therapy.

“I never really sat with my inner demons or issues that I've had or relationship issues… I healed in such a unique way”.

“I've never seen a therapist before. I think everyone should benefit from a therapist. I have a great relationship with mine”.

The reality star added, “I've taken on meditation. I've done so much for my mental health, and I just feel like I'm in the best spot I've ever been in my entire life, and it's a really good feeling”.