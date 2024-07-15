Love is Blind’s Chelsea & Kwame share candid relationship insight

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah have been sharing an insight into their relationship.

The couple first met and went on to tie the knot during season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show Love is Blind.

Now, the couple, who recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary, have opened up about overcoming adversity and admitted what the ‘most difficult part’ of their relationship has been so far.

In an interview with US Weekly, Kwame explained, “It’s a lot of adversity. Marriage and love and relationships are all steps, there’s a lot of difficulty”.

“It’s all about finding that person that you make sure you’re willing to go through all of those things with”.

Chelsea also added, “And I guess my thing is, don’t judge a book by its cover”, when asked what she’d say to any Love is Blind viewers that didn’t think their marriage would last.

Kwame then confessed that the ‘most difficult part of their relationship’ so far has been “the speed at which everything goes”.

“You meet, you get engaged, you get married, you move in. It’s challenging! It takes a while for your relationship and marriage to catch up”.

The positive relationship update follows the news that the reality stars bought their very first home together.

In April, the couple shared their excitement to have bought a house as Chelsea explained on social media, “One of the best Birthday gifts to ourselves….We are excited to share that we BOUGHT A HOUSE!!!”.

“It was not an easy road but we are blessed beyond measure that we had each other. We are looking forward to creating memories in our new home!”.

When celebrating two years of marriage in May of this year, Kwame penned a heartwarming tribute to his wife that reads, “It sounds cliche to say “it’s been a journey”, but it’s important to understand that”.

“Getting married to someone after such a short period of time is a MAJOR LIFE CHANGE. We started this journey as 2 separate people, who brought our lives together in an unconventional way”.

He went on to add, “We’ve been working so hard to be better.. better partners, better friends, better listeners, and better people. Through all of our ups and downs, through our toughest moments, through this long but beautiful journey we have embarked on, you help me be better”.