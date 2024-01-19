Love is Blind’s Bliss Poureetezadi shares insight into pregnancy

Bliss Poureetezadi has shared an insight into her pregnancy experience.

The Love is Blind star announced the wonderful news that she’s expecting her first child with her husband Zack Goytowski back in November.

As her due date nears, Bliss has opened up about feeling ‘blessed’ to be expecting her first child and revealed which part of pregnancy she’s enjoyed the most.

She also excitedly announced that she and Zack already have a name chosen for their little one.

Bliss took to Instagram to answer questions from some of her 706K followers in a Q&A on her Stories.

One fan asked the reality star, “Have you enjoyed your pregnancy?”, to which Bliss responded with a photo of herself cradling her blossoming baby bump and explaining that feeling the baby kick is the ‘best thing ever’.

“It’s truly been such a gift and I am trying to treasure every moment. Feeling baby move has been the best thing ever”.

“However the 1st tri was so hard and I was miserable every day”.

The expectant mum continued, “2nd tri besides some bad round ligament pain has been amazing. Pregnancy is a lot of feelings both hard and wonderful”.

“I feel very blessed and lucky to have this experience of carrying my baby. I want to also give space for those trying to conceive as I know it can be hard to read things like this, I’m sending you lots of love”.

Another fan then asked Bliss if she and Zack had any names picked out for their little one and she revealed, “We do!! We picked a first name for our first child long before we decided to start trying to conceive. We both love it so much!”.

Credit: Bliss Poureetezadi Instagram

Poureetezadi was also questioned about whether she’s planning on giving birth to her baby in the hospital, birthing centre or at home.

Bliss replied, “Planning for the hospital. Although at home sounds so peaceful and relaxing”.

“Zack and I are planning to have as peaceful of environment as we can, low lighting, calming music, meditation, aromatherapy, massage etc”.

When announcing that they’re having their first child together, the couple revealed that their little one is due in spring of this year.