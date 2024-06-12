Love Is Blind’s Alexa Lemieux posts sweet tribute to husband Brennon

Alexa Lemieux has been honouring her husband!

The former Love Is Blind star met and tied the knot with her husband Brennon on the third season of the hit Netflix show.

Earlier this year, the couple also announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Now, as they prepare to become parents together for the first time, Alexa has taken the chance to celebrate Brennon’s birthday.

The dad-to-be turned 34 yesterday (June 11), and in honour of the special occasion, Alexa has penned an emotional tribute to her husband.

Last night, the expectant mum took to Instagram to share numerous snaps of the couple from their time together so far.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life and my best friend,” the 29-year-old gushed in the caption of her post.

“The most amazing, most handsome man I’ve ever known. I wish you endless happiness and laughter,” she continued.

Alexa concluded her adorable tribute by writing: “Cheers to another year baby. I love you forever and always.”

Brennan has since replied to Alexa’s birthday wishes, writing in her comments section: “Alexa, you make everyday so special and wonderful. I sincerely appreciate the happy birthday wishes from everyone.”

Following her sweet message, many of Alexa’s 1.1M followers have also taken to her post to express their own well-wishes.

“I adore you guys from following you!!! You’re going to be AMAZING parents!!! Happy Birthday Brennon,” one fan replied.

“Fav couple!! HBD Brennon,” another responded.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to the papa to be,” a third fan added.

On January 26, Alexa and Brennon delighted Love Is Blind fans when they confirmed that they are expecting their first child together.

At the time, the pair announced their news by creating a fake newspaper with two headlines: “Baby Lemieux Coming 2024” and “Lemieux: The Next Gen, Coming To A Crib Near You Summer 2024”.

Then, last month, Alexa and Brennon revealed that they will be welcoming a baby girl this summer.