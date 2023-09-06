Love Is Blind stars react to Shaina Hurley’s pregnancy news

The Love Is Blind family is about to get a little bit bigger!

One of the show’s former stars, Shaina Hurley, has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Shaina, who appeared in the second season of the hit Netflix reality show, will be welcoming her first child with her husband Christos Lardakis.

In a post on Instagram last night, the 33-year-old treated fans to an adorable snap of herself and Christos beaming, with the dad-to-be’s hand resting on Shaina’s growing bump.

Credit: Shaina Hurley Instagram

“We are proud to announce Baby Lardakis coming soon,” Shaina gushed in her caption.

In a following statement to People, the mum-to-be elaborated about her exciting news.

"We feel so thankful and grateful that we have been given such a blessing. Our hearts are full!" Shaina exclaimed, adding: "We cannot wait to start this next journey of parenthood together and to meet this little soul!"

The gender or due date of the couple’s incoming arrival has not yet been revealed.

Many of Shaina’s fellow Love Is Blind alum have since taken to her Instagram comments section to send their well-wishes.

“So happy for you guys!!! Sending lots and lots of love,” wrote Alexa Lemieux.

“Aw, congratulations. So happy for you both,” replied Nick Thompson.

“Congratulations,” added Shayne Jansen, who was involved in a love triangle with Shaina during the show’s second season.

Credit: Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Shaina first found fame on Love Is Blind when she got engaged to co-star Kyle Abrams. However, a few days after saying ‘yes’, Shaina called off their engagement and subsequently left the show.

Shaina and Christos’ romance first began in 2021. Around one year later, the couple got engaged in March 2022, and subsequently tied the knot four months later at a courthouse ceremony.

The newlyweds then went on to celebrate their marriage for a second time, during a beautiful ceremony in Vouliagmeni, Greece.