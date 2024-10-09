Love Is Blind stars react as Amber & Matt Barnett expecting first child

The Love Is Blind family is growing!

One of the hit Netflix show’s first successful couples – Amber Pike and Matt Barnett – have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Their little one will be the third baby to be born from a Love Is Blind marriage, following the arrival of Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi’s daughter Galileo in April, as well as the birth of Alexa and Brennon Lemieux’s daughter Vienna in July.

Amber and Matt – who tied the knot during the first season of Love Is Blind – took to social media last night to share their baby joy.

Credit: Matt Barnett Instagram

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared a video montage of photos from their life together so far, beginning with their wedding day.

The video quickly showcases several snaps, before it ends with a surprise photo of Matt and Amber – along with their fellow season one couple, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton – posing with Amber’s blossoming bump.

“Where it started, where we’ve been, where we’re at…” Amber and Matt teased in their caption.

Following their surprise announcement, many of the parents-to-be’s fellow Love Is Blind alumni have since been expressing their congratulations.

Credit: Amber Pike Instagram

“Congratulations you guys!!” penned Amy Cortés, who tied the knot with Johnny McIntyre in season six.

“Congrats!!” gushed Iyanna McNeely, who took part in season two of Love Is Blind.

“Say whattt?!!! Congrats, y’all! Baby Barnett incoming,” added Kenny Barnes, who starred in season one.

Amber and Barnett also recently joined their Love Is Blind season one co-stars to share the wonderful news of their pregnancy.

Credit: Amber Pike Instagram

Speaking on Lauren and Cameron’s podcast The Love Seat, Amber took the opportunity to announce her pregnancy to listeners.

“Over summer break, he just went and knocked me up,” the 32-year-old joked, as she teasingly patted her husband’s knee.

“Ah yay! There’s a baby Barnett on the way!” Lauren replied in delight.