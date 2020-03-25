Love Is Blind has been renewed for two more seasons, Netflix says

Netflix has made our day by revealing that Love Is Blind has been renewed for two more seasons. The reality show has become our latest addiction and a welcome distraction from the intense news.

We've tuned into the show every evening over the past week and it has certainly lifted our spirits.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the second instalment of the show will air in 2021. Nick and Vanesssa Lachey will return as hosts for the second season. The show is casting in Chicago area, but there will be a delay in filming due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

Speaking about the rave reviews that Love Is Blind received, Netflix's Brandon Riegg shared: "It's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes. We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we're thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members."

We certainly cannot wait for new episodes of Love Is Blind to air!