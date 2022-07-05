Love/ Hate actor Johnny Ward ‘delighted’ as he announces engagement

Congratulations are in order for Love/ Hate actor Johnny Ward as he announces the exciting news that he is engaged to his girlfriend Brenda.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share the brilliant news with his followers. He posted a carousel of snaps of the moment he got down on one knee to ask Brenda the big question, as well as a lovely photo of the two posing together.

In the caption he penned, “SHE SAID YES!!!! Delighted to finally announce that my best friend said Yes! Brenda and I are getting married July 2023”.

He continued, “Thank you for making me the happiest man in the world. Love you more than anything”.

Many celeb friends of Johnny’s headed to the comments to congratulate him on the news. Model Holly Carpenter wrote, “Omg congratulations!”.

Fair City star Jenny Dixon, known for playing Kerri-Ann Bishop, penned, “Total babes!!!! Congratulations!!! xxx”.

Former member of the band Celtic Thunder Paul Byrom added, “Huge congratulations mate”, along with singer Jake Carter saying, “Congrats”.

Ward, known for his portrayal of Paulie Lawless in Love/ Hate and as Ciaran Holloway in Fair City also shared a short video to his Instagram stories of him popping the question to Brenda.

P!nk’s song All I Know So Far plays over the clip where Johnny gets down on one knee and his new fiancée looks shocked and delighted by his question.

The couple have been together since February 2021 and Johnny told RSVP Live how they met. He revealed he was on a walk in The Curragh when, “I saw this blonde girl in the distance and she fell over so I checked to see if she was okay”.

He continued, “We walked the same direction afterwards and it was almost like the way panto characters would meet, a chance encounter for the prince and princess. We got chatting on Instagram a couple of days after and we did the walk again”.