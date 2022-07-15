Louise Thompson shares post from hospital as son Leo turns 8 months old

Former Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson was readmitted to hospital earlier in the week amid her ongoing mental health battle with PTSD, depression and anxiety.

Her PR team had originally revealed she would be taking a break from social media while she gets treatment in hospital, but she has posted a video today to mark her baby turning 8 months old.

Louise shared a video from hospital of her fiancé Ryan Libbey holding little Leo for the first time in the neonatal unit.

Thompson captioned the post, “8 months old MON PETIT CHOU-FLEUR. I can’t believe this was the first time I met you 8 months ago today. You have grown up so fast, the time has hurricaned right through us”.

“You’ve grown from strength to strength and have developed into the perfect little chubby bundle. I’m so proud of you for overcoming adversity and for not letting our weaknesses overshadow you my divine fezzy ferret face”.

She continued, “Our love has built slowly but I do love you more and more as each day passes (I knew this would happen because it happened with the dogs too). If you are worried about loving your baby I promise it comes with time”.

“I was fairly preoccupied at the beginning (to say the least) but finally have all the normal parent feels like missing him when he’s asleep and looking at photos of him when I’m not with him”.

The reality television star went on to explain how she loves being able to watch Leo grow and develop his own personality as he gets older. She also reached out to other mums and dads in the same position as her.

“I’m wishing any mums (and dads) struggling with mental or physical health all the love and blessings in the world. It dawned on me recently when I felt so weak with UC that I could hardly lift Leo more than once a day that there are mums with chronic conditions and terminal illness who don’t have the strength or ability to look after their babies and my heart bleeds for you guys”.

“Sending prayers and buckets of hope hope hope for those going through a tough time rn; and for those of you who are well, please cherish every moment”.

“Love to you too the Rydog for always holding the fort together and for keeping us safe in a little [bubble]. Most men would have run a mile”.

Many fans of the 32-year-old left a multitude of kind messages and well wishes for Louise in the comment section, hoping she will have a speedy recovery so she can get back home to her son and fiancé Ryan.

Louise gave birth to Leo in November 2021 following a severely traumatic labour and birth, which led her to develop post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and crippling anxiety.