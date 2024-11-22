Louise Thompson shares insight into son’s birthday celebrations

Louise Thompson has shared a candid insight into her son’s birthday.

The former Made in Chelsea star and her fiancé Ryan Libbey celebrated their son Leo’s third birthday last week.

Since Louise was still recovering from having emergency surgery, she and Ryan had to change the original plans they had in store to mark Leo’s special day.

Despite this, Louise and her loved ones organised a sweet day at home for Leo, with Thompson admitting, ‘the simple things bring the most joy in life’.

While sharing a glimpse into the at-home celebrations to her 1.5M Instagram followers, Louise unveiled heartwarming photos and videos of her son enjoying his birthday.

She captioned the post, “Sharing for me and for you. To hopefully make you feel a little bit cheery /reminding you of the fact that the simple things bring the most joy in life”.

“Not the most glamorous of birthdays or photos. Some sent via whatsapp with vastly reduced quality, but here’s a little montage of the things that we did manage to make happen”.

“It’s incredibly what a mother’s love is capable of doing for one’s recovery… raking myself up at the crack of sparrow fart to dress a few ballooons and presents. Singing like there is no tomorrow. Sometimes playing and smiling through the pain. Often the pain disappears when you get swept up in a moment of pure serotonin”.

Louise closed off by adding, “I’m so grateful for my wonderful family for rallying together and being on such great form. They have stepped in a LOT and sacrificed a lot of their time to all these wretched stints of mine. Now time to enjoy life again”.

When opening up about changing her son’s birthday plans last week because of her operation, Louise explained, “It’s my son’s 3rd birthday. We were meant to be in Somerset for some big fancy family do/ staycation with VIP zoo experiences, catered meals, entertainment, glamping lodges, etc etc. the lot”.

“We’re not and it’s a bit of a shame, but a teeny tiny loss in the grand scheme of things. As you can imagine there have been lots of moving parts, but the main thing is that we’re back together and we’re ticking along just fine”.

“We’re working hard to make this birthday the BEST possible experience for HIM because Leo is all that matters today. Ultimately we’re grouping togehrer lots of the things he loves… luckily for us are nice simple, inexpensive things. Mainly cake and music and little toys and family”.