Louise Thompson says alcohol ‘ruined many good things’ in her life

Louise Thompson has been reflecting on her past relationship with alcohol.

The former Made in Chelsea star, who has been sober since February 2021, has decided to share the impact that alcohol had on her life.

Louise admitted that drinking alcohol ‘ruined a lot of good things’ in her life, including past romantic relationships.

The 34-year-old posted a clip from her and her fiancé Ryan Libbey’s podcast, He Said, She Said, to her 1.5M Instagram followers where the pair are talking about drinking.

During the video, Louise explained, “The reason I used to drink was because I really hated myself when I was younger”.

In the caption of the post, Thompson went on to confess, “I haven’t drunk anything since Feb 2021. That’s quite bonkers in my world. I’ve never been able to abstain off alcohol for longer than 3 weeks in the past. I guess that’s a sign of how drastically my life has changed over the past 3 years. Or longer I guess with the pregnancy”.

“I actually used to worry about what I would be like as a mother with the drinking habits that I had before. I used to HATE myself when I would drink. I knew that it destroyed a lot of the good things in my life!”.

“I was often incapacitated… or picking up the pieces. My life bounced back and forth like a pinball machine from being drunk to recovering. Louise drunk was a force to be reckoned with, and no one could handle her, especially not myself”.

The former reality star continued, “I’ve had a horrendous relationship with alcohol for most of my life. Self confessed. If you know me, you know this. It has ruined a lot of good stuff for me. Every relationship. Gosh some of the stuff I did is actually unthinkable”.

“This might sound crazy but I was always really worried about how I would manage drinking whilst being a parent and looking after someone else. Alcohol makes you selfish. Pure selfish”.

“The good news is that I haven’t had to experience the awful impacts th booze on my life as a mother or a savage hangover since having Leo because I haven’t drunk. I’ve had too much other turmoil to work through”.

Louise went on to add, “To be honest my ‘choice’ has been totally based on fear, and not logical thinking, but it’s worked out for the best nonetheless. One posi thing to come out of the trauma. A total irrational fear of messing up my neurotransmitters anymore than they already are”.