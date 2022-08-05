Louise Thompson gushes over fiancé Ryan Libbey in birthday post

Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has shared a heartfelt tribute to her fiancé Ryan Libbey to mark his birthday.

Louise posted a carousel of sweet snaps of Ryan with their son Leo, whom they welcomed into the world in November 2021.

The 32-year-old captioned the post, “Happy birthday to without a doubt the best egg I know. @ryan.libbey Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky to be alive and to be standing by your side”.

“I get to spend the day with you in person which means I can wax lyrical TO YOUR FACE about how amazing you are and whisper ALL the gushy words that I know you’d rather I didn't share over insta or in public because contrary to the world of tv and social media you’re a particularly private guy”.

The reality TV star continued, “Having said that, i want to share a quick note because everyone needs to know how great you are and to wish you happy birthday in the comments… firstly, the world would be a much better place with more you’s in it”.

“You are the best dad and partner I could ask for. In fact I don’t know WHAT I WOULD DO WITHOUT YOU, I freak out at the thought, but I won’t make this about me or about this mental journey we’re on”.

Credit: Instagram

“Instead today is about spoiling youuuuuuuu and making sure you have the best bloody birthday as a first time dad as poss”.

She closed off by adding, “I hope you relax and laugh lots and lots. Love you to the [moon emoji] and back. L x. Ps. I saved the best for last, who needs a fancy schmancy drum kit anyway?”.

Many of Louise’s followers headed to the comments to wish her fiancé a happy birthday. One wrote, “Hope you all have a fantastic day celebrating”.

A second follower penned, “Happy Birthday to Ryan! I can see that he’s been your rock throughout. I hope he’s proud but also taking the time to look after himself. #notallheroeswearcapes”.

Credit: Instagram

“Happy Birthday Ryan. You are amazing the way you take care of your family. May all your wishes come true, you deserve it”.

Ryan shared Louise’s post to his Instagram story adding, “Thank you so much @louise.thompson for this lovely message. I’m lucky to have you and Leo-Hunter as my family”.

Thompson also shared snaps to her Instagram stories of Ryan enjoying breakfast in bed with baby Leo, surrounded by balloons and presents.

The mum-of-one revealed that their son’s present to Libbey was, “A promise to make the England squad”, in a picture of the dad and son wearing matching England jerseys.