Louise Cooney launches premium wine spritzer 67 Spritz & it’s divine.

67 Spritz is a new ready-to-drink wine spritzer, created by award-winning fashion and lifestyle blogger Louise Cooney in collaboration with West Cork Distillers.

67 Spritz is a beautifully elegant drink, available in two delicious options – White Wine Spritz and Pink Wine Spritz. Housed in single-serve cans 67 Spritz is a light, refreshing drink to be enjoyed guilt-free. At just 67 calories per can, 67 Spritz is also free from carbs and sugar, making them the perfect choice for those who want to make better choices when it comes to what they consume. The convenient cans are perfect for parties, picnics and festivals, elevating the ready-to-go category to something special.

Louise says, “I’m so excited for people to finally be able to get their hands on 67 Spritz. We worked so hard the last number of years ensuring the product was absolutely perfect before we released it and I’m so proud of what we have created. 67 Spritz is everything I look for in a drink – it’s light, refreshing and so convenient. It’s bringing ready-to-go options to a really premium level I know people will love as much as I do.”

Spritz 67 White Wine Spritzer: 250ml, 5% ABV

67 Spritz is a fruity sparkling wine spritzer with light refreshing notes of fresh kiwi, apricots and green apples with a hint of lemon peel.

Spritz 67 Pink Wine Spritzer: 250ml, 5% ABV

67 Spritz Pink is a refreshingly sweet and fruity sparkling wine spritzer. The taste is one of summer fruits encased in a light floral bouquet.

67 Spritz retails at €2.50 each, available exclusively in Dunnes Stores nationwide.