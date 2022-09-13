SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Louise Cooney launches premium wine spritzer 67 Spritz & it’s divine.

by

67 Spritz is a new ready-to-drink wine spritzer, created by award-winning fashion and lifestyle blogger Louise Cooney in collaboration with West Cork Distillers.

67 Spritz is a beautifully elegant drink, available in two delicious options – White Wine Spritz and Pink Wine Spritz. Housed in single-serve cans 67 Spritz is a light, refreshing drink to be enjoyed guilt-free. At just 67 calories per can, 67 Spritz is also free from carbs and sugar, making them the perfect choice for those who want to make better choices when it comes to what they consume. The convenient cans are perfect for parties, picnics and festivals, elevating the ready-to-go category to something special.

Louise says, “I’m so excited for people to finally be able to get their hands on 67 Spritz. We worked so hard the last number of years ensuring the product was absolutely perfect before we released it and I’m so proud of what we have created. 67 Spritz is everything I look for in a drink – it’s light, refreshing and so convenient. It’s bringing ready-to-go options to a really premium level I know people will love as much as I do.”

Spritz 67 White Wine Spritzer: 250ml, 5% ABV

67 Spritz is a fruity sparkling wine spritzer with light refreshing notes of fresh kiwi, apricots and green apples with a hint of lemon peel.

Spritz 67 Pink Wine Spritzer: 250ml, 5% ABV

67 Spritz Pink is a refreshingly sweet and fruity sparkling wine spritzer. The taste is one of summer fruits encased in a light floral bouquet.

67 Spritz retails at €2.50 each, available exclusively in Dunnes Stores nationwide.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.