Louise and Jamie Redknapp share sweet message for son Charley

Louise and ex-husband Jamie Redknapp are celebrating a very special day today- their eldest son turning 18 years old.

Louise took to Instagram to share a carousel of snaps of the two over the years. The 47-year-old penned a very heartfelt caption for her son Charley as he becomes an adult.

She wrote, “To my big boy @charley_redknapp I can’t put into words how much I love you, and how proud I am of you. I can’t believe this time 18 years ago you came into my world, your my best friend, my rock and have been right by my side since the day you were born”.

The mum-of-two continued, “You mean the world to me and I’ll be there to for you in this next chapter in life driving you mad being over protective and probably jumping on a plane every weekend to Arizona”.

“Enjoy your day and night, I’ll allow you to make a mess in the kitchen today… just this once! My super star! Happy 18th Birthday Chaz. Love Mum”.

Former England footballer Jamie wrote a caption just as touching as Louise’s alongside the throwback photos he posted to his 1.4M followers.

Redknapp said, “My big boy Charley is 18 today! I’m so proud of you mate and the man you’ve turned into. You are incredibly charming, funny, clever, kind and a superb athlete”.

“Your next step in the us will be amazing and I can’t wait to watch you every single step of the way. I love you so much. Your Dad”.

Many of Louise and Jamie’s friends and followers left kind birthday messages for the pair's son in the comments of each post.

The Light Of My Life singer and football legend tied the knot in 1998. They had Charlie in 2004 and went on to have their second son, Beau, in 2008. The pair split in 2017, after 19 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 2018.