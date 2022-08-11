Lottie Tomlinson announces birth of first child with sweet snap

Congratulations are in order for influencer Lottie Tomlinson and her boyfriend Lewis Burton as they have welcomed the birth of their first child together.

Lottie shared the exciting news to her 4.6M Instagram followers on Wednesday night with a black and white snap of the little one posted to her Instagram stories.

Credit: Instagram

The 24-year-old captioned the adorable snap where the tot is wrapped up in a towel, “Dreams do come true”, before reposting a photo from her sister Phoebe that confirmed the model had a baby boy.

Phoebe wrote, “I am so beyond proud of you. He is perfect. Love you both”, and tagged Lottie and Lewis in the picture.

Lottie’s tennis playing boyfriend paid tribute to his girlfriend by writing, “Very proud of you, we are both lucky to have you”, along with a baby emoji, on a snap posted to his Instagram stories.

The make-up artist and Lewis were first romantically linked in 2020 and Lottie, the little sister of One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, announced that she was pregnant in February of this year.

The social media star shared a gorgeous snap of herself cradling her baby bump with the caption, “Just the 3 of us”.

The day after making her pregnant announcement Tomlinson told her Instagram followers, “My little baby. So overwhelmed by all the love we’ve received thank you so much”. Can’t explain my excitement. I can’t wait for this journey”.

Since revealing to the world that she was expecting her first child, Lottie kept her Instagram followers up to date with lots of ‘bumpdates’. She announced that the couple were having a baby boy a week after revealing she was pregnant.