‘Special human’: Lauryn Goodman welcomes her first child

Lauryn Goodman has welcomed her first child into the world. The doting mum shared the sweetest photo of her and her newborn to reveal the joyous news. The reality star was previously told that she could not have children because of her endometriosis diagnosis. However, she was beyond overjoyed to discover she was expecting a baby last November.

Alongside a photo of her gazing at her tiny tot, she shared: "I want to introduce you all to my #MiracleBaby. It was the first night in the SnüzPod and it felt so great to have the baby so close to me all night. Whenever a feed was due I could just reach on in there. This has truly been the biggest blessing and I keep crying just thinking I can’t believe I’ve made you and you are here.

"I find myself just staring in awe thinking I have made this little special human. You have defied all odds and you are the best thing to have ever happened to me. Words can’t describe the love I feel for you already. My #endo baby – you have been so strong and I cannot wait to start this journey with you.

"There is a bit of a story labour wise and after my labour that I do want to share with you all, as I feel it’s so important to be open and honest because my platform can help others. But for now, I just wanted to share this moment with you all as you have been so amazing with your advice and messages!" she continued.

"My little bed buddy- Welcome to this crazy world," she gushed.

Huge congratulations to Lauryn. What an incredibly special time for the new mum!